Elizabeth Hansen Cohen
1930 - 2020
Elizabeth Hansen Cohen of Long Boat Key, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2020. She was born October 17, 1930 in Bennington, Vermont to Elmer and Jean Hansen.

She earned an Associate's Degree from Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire and attended Tobe Coburn Fashion Institute in New York. She was a buyer for Bloomingdales, Saks and Bonwit Teller in Manhattan.

Elizabeth met Kip Cohen, in Manhattan in 1955 and they were married in 1958. They would have been married for 65 years this December. She was a very loving and caring wife and mother. She was a fantastic cook and gracious hostess that won the love of her neighbors in Connecticut, Road Island and Florida over the years. Elizabeth was also a talented gardener and a true lover of animals.

She is survived by her loving husband, Kip, age 94 and a devoted daughter and loving son-in-law, Elizabeth and George Hawes of Rowayton, Connecticut.

The family will have a private service. Please send any contributions in Elizabeth's memory to Wounded Warriors Foundation.

Published in The Bennington Banner on Dec. 5, 2020.
