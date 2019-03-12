|
|
Elizabeth T. DeMasi, 71, a resident of Union Street, Bennington, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her residence following a long illness.
Survivors include her husband, Mark DeMasi and her daughter, Theresa DeMasi and Theresa's fiance, Austin Nichols.
The funeral will be held from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in North Bennington on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered.
Burial will take place in the family lot in St. Johns Cemetery.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 12, 2019