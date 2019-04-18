|
|
Ellen Ann Crawford, 75, a resident of Branch Street in Bennington, VT passed away peacefully Wednesday April 17, 2019 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation following a long illness.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ellen will be held at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday April 20, at 4:00 p.m.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 18, 2019