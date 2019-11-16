Home

Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
Ellen May (Myers) Statia, a resident of Oak Harbor, WA, and formerly of Bennington and Pownal, VT, passed away November 10, 2019 at her home in Washington State surrounded by her loved ones.

Funeral services for Ellen will be held Friday November 22, 2019 at 12noon at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment will follow in Center Shaftsbury Cemetery. A visiting hour at the funeral home will be held from 11-12, one hour prior to the service. Memorial gifts in Ellen's memory may be made to Oasis For Animals, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 16, 2019
