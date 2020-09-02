Emery George Plourde, Jr., 70, of Bennington, Vermont and previously of Caribou, Maine, passed away in hospice care on August 30, 2020 from complications due to cancer.
He was born July 24, 1950 in Caribou to Emery G. Plourde and Ruth (Keating) Plourde. Affectionally known to everyone as Bub, he graduated from Caribou High School in 1968. Emery continued his studies attaining a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Microbiology and a Masters Degree in Medical Technology at the University of Maine at Orono. Emery earned a fellowship at the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill receiving his Master's Degree in Public Health, along with an advanced degree as Doctor of Public Health.
Emery had an illustrious career working in the medical field. He began his work as a medical technologist at Arthur R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, Maine before moving onto Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine. After earning his doctorate from UNC, he worked at the CDC (Center for Disease Control), one of the world's largest public health centers located in Atlanta, Georgia. Always wanting to get back closer to family in New England, Emery spent the last 30+ years serving as Supervisor of Clinical Microbiology at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Vt. His passion for caring for others in the medical field was born from his experiences in serving as a Combat Medic in the Vietnam War in 1969 -1970. His tour of duty placed him on the front lines at the peak of the war and this had a profound impact on his life moving forward.
Emery's work ethic was second to none. Whether it was his painting the entire barn for his grandfather/uncle in North Caribou, or picking 121 barrels of potatoes in one day on the Smith farm on Sweden Street, or putting in multiple, double shifts in the hospital laboratory in Bennington, Emery was always known to roll up his sleeves and get the job done.
It was the simple things of life that brought Emery the most joy. He was a voracious reader particularly historical novels, as well as always enjoying a good movie. Spending time with his family was important to him. Hiking mountains, having a delicious picnic lunch, or just playing a competitive game of Trivial Pursuit were some of those family experiences that Emery cherished the most. Bub spent much time on his racing bike touring the beautiful vistas in Vermont and absolutely loved the autumn colors. His apartment was in the foothills of the Green Mountains and he was enthralled in looking out at nature and appreciating the scenic views that were afforded to him during his time in Bennington.
Emery was predeceased by his father, Emery G. Plourde, his mother Ruth (Jeri) Plourde, and brother, James R. Plourde. He is survived by his brothers Ronald E. Plourde and wife, Vivian, of Needham, MA., Robert J. Plourde and wife, Linda, of West End, NC., John D. Plourde and wife, Alverna, of West End, NC., and his sister Jane E. Plourde and husband Bill Turner, of Winter Haven, FL., along with sisters in law, Debra Plourde of Holden, Maine and Lynn Blandin Plourde of Nashua, NH. Although never having children, Emery saw his many nieces and nephew, including Jessica, Allison, Melissa, Jennifer, and Aaron, as an integral part of his family.
The Plourde family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Brookdale at Fillmore Pond, as well as, the exceptional care from VNA & Hospice of Bennington for Emery during his time of need. Angels come in many forms in our lives. Emery was fortunate to have one in a best friend and special co-worker named Jamie Ryan. We extend our love, thanks and gratitude to Jamie for all she has done and meant to our precious brother, Emery.
Family and friends are invited to a brief Celebration of Life for Emery on September 4, 2020 at the Mockler Funeral Home located at 24 Reservoir Street, Caribou, Maine. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 10:00 AM with the Celebration of Life to follow. Please be mindful of others by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering, and be aware that the number of people allowed in the building at one time is limited. Burial will be held at the Northern Maine Veteran's Cemetery upon completion of the program.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Emery's memory to the American Cancer Society
, online at www.cancer.org
or through the mail, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. www.mocklerfuneralhome.com