Emily C. (Gardzina) Suprenant-Harrington 87, of Williamstown, MA. died Thursday March 7, 2019 at the Williamstown Commons. She was born in North Adams on March 13, 1931 a daughter of the late John and Victoria (Zdon) Gardzina and attended North Adams schools. Emily was employed at the Sprague Electric Co. and then as a store clerk for JJ Newberry's, JC Penny's, Roberts Co., England Brothers and McClelland's. She was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Church and the former St. Francis Church in North Adams. Emily enjoyed knitting, sewing, baking, cake decorating and spending time with her family. She was a devoted grandmother and loved going to all her granddaughters activities. Her first husband Donald Suprenant died in 1969. Her second husband George Harrington died in 2001. Survivors include her two loving children Donna Neveu and her husband Neal of Williamstown and Craig Suprenant and his wife Colleen of Gallway, NY. Two granddaughters Chelsea and Stacey Neveu. One sister Evelyn Davis of Williamstown and two brothers John Gardzina of North Adams and Stanley Gardzina of Aiken SC. She was predeceased by two sisters Genevieve Ferdin and Helen Brendza and four brothers Daniel, Edward, Joseph and Francis Gardzina
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 11AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in North Adams. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery, North Adams. Calling hours at the Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna home for Funerals, WESt Chapels, 521 West Main St. North Adams are from 4-7 PM on Monday March 11, 2019. Memorial donations are suggested for the Northern Berkshire Ambulance Service or to the St. Patrick's Food Pantry. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 9, 2019