Eric Inness Turner


1966 - 2020
Eric Inness Turner Obituary
Eric Inness Turner, 54, passed away on March 14, 2020 at his home in Yulee, FL after a short illness. Eric was born in Bennington, VT. He graduated from Mount Anthony Union High School and then earned a bachelor's degree from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Eric worked in the aviation industry his entire life. He was Director of Aircraft Maintenance with Fidelity National Financial in Jacksonville, FL.

Eric is survived by his loving and devoted wife of almost 17 years, Michele Turner; daughter, Sarah Turner; mother, Joyce Turner of Bennington, VT; two brothers, Cailean (Christi) Turner of Cary, NC and Neal (Megan) Turner of Hoosick Falls, NY; mother-in-law, Patti Scarpa of Fairfield, CA; father-in-law, Ronald (Oksana) Scarpa of Las Vegas, NE; brother-in-law, Joe (Becky) Scarpa of Lake Havasu, AZ; nephews and niece: Ian, Gavin, Neal Thomas, Myles, Seph, Enzo and Carly; an aunt, cousins and many friends. Eric was predeceased by his father, Duncan Turner.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 1:00pm. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00pm at Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, 3600 Third St. S., Jacksonville Beach, FL. There will be a graveside service at the convenience of the family in Bennington, VT. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Eric's honor to the () or the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation (mda.org). Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 18, 2020
