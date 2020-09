Ernest Dennis Harwood, 90, and his wife Cathleen Mary Hier Harwood, 86, residents of Cleveland Avenue, Shaftsbury, died peacefully within hours of each other on Saturday September 12, 2020 at their home surrounded by their family.The funerals will be held from the Shaftsbury Methodist Church on Saturday September 19, at 11:00 a.m.Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.The complete obituary may be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net