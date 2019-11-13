|
Ernest L. Wilkinson, 69, a resident of South St. in Bennington died unexpectedly on Friday November 8, 2019.
A celebration of Ernest's life will be held at the Green Mountain Christian Center in Bennington on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
The burial will follow in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Friday November 15, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
To reads the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 13, 2019