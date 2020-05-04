Esther A. Bogardus
1930 - 2020
Esther A. Bogardus, 89, passed away on Thursday April 30th at the Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was the wife of the late Donald Bogardus.

Esther was born on December 12, 1930, in Bennington, VT, daughter of the late Curtis and Anna (Casey) Mattison. Esther operated the Esther Bogardus School of Baton, serving Hoosick Falls and surrounding areas. She served as Secretary and Cheer Leading Coach at St. Mary's Academy, in Hoosick Falls. She was last employed by the Town of Hoosick Housing Authority. Esther was a member of the American Legion Post # 40 Auxiliary, past chairwomen of the Hoosick Falls Beautification Committee and a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church, where she served as Eucharist Minister.

Survivors include her children Curtis (Chris) Bogardus and Theresa (Jeff) Loomis all of Hoosick Falls, sister Marie Legacy of Bennington, VT, also six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Esther is predeceased by a son Joseph Bogardus and brother Richard Mattison.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Karen & Molly McGovern Memorial Fund or the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY.

Published in The Bennington Banner on May 4, 2020.
