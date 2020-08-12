Esther Rose (Scaia) Marchegiani died on August 9, 2020, six years to the day after the passing of her beloved husband Tullio. Her death came after a brief illness at the Centers for Living and Rehab in Bennington where she had made her home for 2 1/2 years.
She was born in Readsboro on Nov. 25, 1926, the daughter of Borotolo and Rena (Cominolli) Scaia. She graduated from Whitingham High School and Bliss Business College, and worked for businesses in North Adams before marrying Tullio Marchegiani, the love of her life. After her children began school, she finished her career in the office of Vermont Hardwoods (Readsboro chair factory). She was life-long communicant of St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Readsboro.
She enjoyed time with her family, tea with Lucille, parties with the Here-U-R Club, any adventure with Mac and Millie, visits from her beloved grandson and his friends who kept her young, politics and current events, and news from her many nieces and nephews whose pictures she displayed with enthusiasm. For many years, she and Tullie provided groceries, transportation, and support for neighbors and family members.
She was blessed with a wide circle of friends spanning several generations, many of whom kept in touch with her until the very last week. Several years after Tullio's passing, she relocated to CLR where - in her nineties - she participated in every activity offered, and was cared for by staff members who treated her like family and became family to her. On her last day, they made sure she had her favorite yellow ribbon in her hair.
She is survived by her grandson Bradley Marchegiani and his partner Veronika Vernon; her daughter Kim McGowen and husband Stan, her son Dale Marchegiani and his partner Debbie Gottardi; her stepgrandchildren Arick (Amy) McGowen and Dr. Afton (Marshall) Thompson; and several step-greatgrandchildren as well as her sister Lucille (Marshall) Sprague and her treasurered sisters-in-law. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Tullio in 2014; her sister Rosemarie Passardi; and her daughter-in-law Vickey Marchegiani.
FUNERAL NOTICE: At her request, there will be no calling hours and in observance of COVID 19 safety precautions, a graveside service and burial at the Readsboro Village Cemetery will be on Friday August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Walter Case American Legion Post #29 (PO Box 217, Readsboro) or the Readsboro Fire Department (PO Box 322, Readsboro). To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com