Ethan Antonio Andrews, 29, was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. A resident of Silver Street, Bennington, he died peacefully at his home in the arms of his wife Meagan on Monday evening, July 20, 2020.
Born in Bennington on December 5, 1990, on his big brothers birthday, one year later. He was the son of Allen and Rebecca (Begin) Andrews. Ethan received his early education at the Pownal School and was a 2009 graduate of Mt. Anthony Union High School. A devoted and talented wrestler from the age of 5 until 16, Ethan earned many awards and accolades over the years. Some highlights are third at Nationals, earning an All American status, JV Most Valuable Wrestler, JV state champ 103lbs; 32-0 that year, undefeated. Ethan also enjoyed being part of Pownal Little League and the Bennington Marauders swim team throughout his youth.
Ethan married the former Meagan Hurley, the love of his life, on August 17, 2016 at the Park McCullough House in North Bennington.
He had formally been employed at Pizza Hut, National Hanger and Hampton Inn in Bennington. At the onset of his illness Ethan was employed at the Hampton Inn in Manchester.
Ethan was a jack of all trades who loved fixing and repairing all types of items for his family and numerous friends. He enjoyed four-wheeling trips to Sucker Pond in his Jeep with his girls and his dog, Clifford. He loved animals, nature and all types of wildlife. He forged knives and had an obsession to collect numerous different types of flashlights! He will be remembered as a person who did anything for anybody but his favorite times were those spent with his daughters, Layla and Willow. Ethan was always there to stick up for and protect those who could not protect themselves, he was always there for the "little guy".
Survivors include his wife, Meagan Andrews and his daughters, Layla and Willow, all of Bennington; his parents, Allen and Rebecca Begin Andrews, a brother and sister-in-law, John and Kaitlyn Andrews and their son Wesley, a sister, Abby Andrews all of Shaftsbury; maternal grandfather Dennis Begin of Cambridge, NY and maternal grandmother Sheila Harwood and her husband Vincent of Bennington; and his father and mother-in-law, Andy and Karin Hurley, of Shaftsbury and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ethan was predeceased by his "big sister", Kathy Randolph.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar & Son Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with a prayer and from Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church at 12:30 p.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
In light of the COVID 19 regulations, masks must be worn and social-distancing rules followed at both the funeral home and the church.
Should friends desire memorial contributions in Ethan Andrews memory may be made to Meagan Andrews for Layla and Willow's College Fund through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
