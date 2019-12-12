Home

Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
73 West Main St
Cambridge, NY 12816
(518) 677-3234
Ethel F. McKernon

Ethel F. McKernon Obituary
Cambridge-

Ethel F.

McKernon, 82, of Cambridge, NY, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Bennington Health & Rehab Center. She was born on March 5, 1937, daughter of the late Alton B. McKernon and Ruth Pearson McKernon.

Ethel graduated from Cambridge High School and worked for many years at The Pennysaver Press in Bennington, VT, retiring in 2007.

During her early adulthood, she enjoyed square dancing, bowling, and spending time with friends. In more recent years, she enjoyed taking adventures with her daughter, enjoying her son-in-law's cuisine, and laughing with her grandchildren, Ryan and Alix. Ethel also dedicated her time to The Cambridge United Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon for many years.

Ethel is survived by her daughter, Ruth (Ruthie) Kristine Lynch, son-in-law, Peter Lynch, grandson Ryan Thomas and granddaughter, Alix Eryn; two brothers, Alton (Bud) McKernon, Jr. and wife Beverly of Red House, W. VA, and Donald McKernon of Cambridge, NY.; 5 nieces, Jean Slingerland and husband Mike, Gloria Robertson and husband Rick, Heidi Jones and husband Steve, Jill Greening and husband John, Julie Kent; 4 nephews, Charles Alexander and wife Donna, Jack Alexander, Joe Kent, Jerome Kent and wife Katie.

She was predeceased by her two sisters, Hanna Alexander and Eleanor Kent.

Ethel will forever be missed by her friends and family. Ruthie, Peter, Ryan and Alix will forever cherish their MiMi.

A Celebration of Life/Memorial Service will be held at The Cambridge United Presbyterian Church 81 East Main St., Cambridge on Sunday, December 22, 2019, beginning with a greeting at 1pm and a service at 2pm.

A reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to The Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.

To offer condolences to Ethel's family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

The Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, Cambridge is assisting the family.
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 12, 2019
