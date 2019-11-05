|
Eugene "Gene" Vogt, age 94, of Sparrow Hawk Circle, died peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY. He was born in Staten Island, NY on December 22, 1924 and was the son of the late Maurice and Dorothy (Mckay) Vogt.
Gene was a graduate ofHigh School of Commerce and enlisted to serve his Country during World War II with the US Army Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1945 and received the Good Conduct Medal, the American Theater and WW2 Victory Medal. Gene was employed with the US Postal Service and retired as Fleet Manager in Staten Island, NY. He was a devout Catholic who was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls and most recently, St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. He served in various capacities at both parishes and was a Eucharistic minister. He was a past member of the Hoosick Township Historical Society and the Augustinian Order Seculars. Gene was a 4 th Degree Knight and past Grand Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, Assembly #702 in Troy. He had a joyful personality and would often reply when asked about his general health and well-being as, "Never better!" He spread love wherever he was and often enjoyed joyful humor among his friends.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Antoinette R. Callahan Vogt; his children, Carol (Peter) Eikenbery, Thomas (Debbie) Vogt, Jean Marie (Alan) Polak, Dorothy (Keith) Kozaryn, Mark Vogt, Kimberly Rowland and Kevin (Emma) Callahan; his sister, Doris Deasy. Gene is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was pre-deceased by his first wife, Alice Veronica Vogt.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park.
A Mass of Christian burial which will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 am with Fr. Patrick Butler, Pastor, officiating.
Interment with military honors will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hoosick Falls, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Eddy Alzheimer's Care Team Program, Attn: Sandy Monahan, 421 West Columbia St., Cohoes, NY 12047-2205 or to St. Edward the Confessor Church Building fund.
Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 5, 2019