Eva Jean Lampron, 93, a resident of Main St. in Bennington, VT died Sunday October 27, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born in Manchester, Vermont September 27, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Eugene J. and Bessie E. (Lyons) Bushee. Eva received her education in Manchester.
She married Raymond Morris Lampron on November 22, 1947 at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Manchester, VT. Mr. Lampron died November 13, 2016.
In earlier years Eva was employed at Thompson Manufacturing and Bijur Lubricating from which she retired.
Eva enjoyed, bingo, sewing, knitting, crocheting, oil painting and camping. Her family was her main interest.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Stephen Lampron (Joan) of Hoosick, NY, Linda Guetti (Kevin Krawczyk) of Bennington, Stanley Lampron (Nanette) of Bennington, Gary Lampron (Sharon Stemp) of Bennington and Dennis Lampron (Charlotte) of Bennington. Eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Two sisters, Eunice Rice of Schenectady, NY and Evelyn Larson of Bomoseen, VT. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by two brothers, Clarence and Richard Bushee and three sisters, Marjorie Bushee, Gladys Hoard and Edith Kilburn.
The funeral will be held at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Thursday October 31, at 11:00 a.m.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
The burial will take place in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Eva Jean Lampron may be made to Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales School or a through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 30, 2019