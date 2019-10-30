Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Lampron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva J. Lampron


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva J. Lampron Obituary
Eva Jean Lampron, 93, a resident of Main St. in Bennington, VT died Sunday October 27, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Manchester, Vermont September 27, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Eugene J. and Bessie E. (Lyons) Bushee. Eva received her education in Manchester.

She married Raymond Morris Lampron on November 22, 1947 at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Manchester, VT. Mr. Lampron died November 13, 2016.

In earlier years Eva was employed at Thompson Manufacturing and Bijur Lubricating from which she retired.

Eva enjoyed, bingo, sewing, knitting, crocheting, oil painting and camping. Her family was her main interest.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Stephen Lampron (Joan) of Hoosick, NY, Linda Guetti (Kevin Krawczyk) of Bennington, Stanley Lampron (Nanette) of Bennington, Gary Lampron (Sharon Stemp) of Bennington and Dennis Lampron (Charlotte) of Bennington. Eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Two sisters, Eunice Rice of Schenectady, NY and Evelyn Larson of Bomoseen, VT. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by two brothers, Clarence and Richard Bushee and three sisters, Marjorie Bushee, Gladys Hoard and Edith Kilburn.

The funeral will be held at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Thursday October 31, at 11:00 a.m.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

The burial will take place in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington.

If friends desire contributions in memory of Eva Jean Lampron may be made to Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales School or a through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now