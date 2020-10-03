Faye Elizabeth Hardy, 78, a resident of Harvest Hills Drive, Shaftsbury, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Born in Bennington, VT on September 28, 1942, Faye was the daughter of the late Daniel and Elizabeth (Gaefka) LeBarron. Faye started school in Cambridge, NY but soon the family moved to the North Bennington/Shaftsbury area, where Faye attended the North Bennington Elementary and High School, graduating in 1960, and later graduating from St. Joseph's Business College in Bennington.
Faye married the love of her life, William T. Hardy Jr., on 9/11/65 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Bennington, VT. She designed her home on Harvest Hills Drive where she and Bill have lived since 1969.
Faye displayed a strong work ethic throughout her life. As a teen, Faye enjoyed babysitting and picking berries, and then later did secretarial work within local businesses. Faye began her work at North Bennington Graded School in 1981 initially as the librarian, and then eventually as the secretary. Over these 37 years Faye touched the lives of many children. "Mrs. Hardy" kept those kids in line! She retired at 76 years old in 2018.
All the while working at North Bennington Graded School, Faye was also the Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer and Book Keeper for her husband's business,
Wm. T. Hardy Builders Inc.
Faye also supported the local community as a Lioness, and the Chairman of the Catherine Corcoran Scholarship Fund. She was a co-coordinator for many years with the Fresh Air Fund, and blessed the lives of many children especially Eileen Maldonado and Tonya Outlaw who she considered her daughters.
One of Faye's greatest joys was the time she spent with her family either in her home or at family gatherings with her many extended family members. She also enjoyed snowmobiling, site-seeing, gardening, cooking, mowing lawns and berry-picking. Faye's favorite time of year was Autumn, and she loved taking long rides with her husband and children to go leaf-peeping.
Faye is survived by her husband, William T. Hardy Jr., her two daughters Margaret "Peggy" (Briggs) Stearns from Franklin, MA, and Stephanie (Briggs) Tedesco and her husband Donald Tedesco of Milton, VT. She is also survived by her brother Daniel LeBarron and his partner Shelia Burke of Shaftsbury. Faye had two grandsons, Corey and Kyle Knudsen who reside in Anacortes, WA whom she loved very much, and a very special life-long friend Penny Hawkins-Farrara of Shaftsbury. Faye also had many cousins and other extended family that she loved dearly. Faye was predeceased by her son, Christopher W. Hardy who passed away on June 1, 2013.
Friends may call at the Mahar & Son Funeral Home on Monday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. when the family will be in attendance.
The funeral will be held at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Burial will take place in the family lot in Woodlands Cemetery, Cambridge, NY. immediately following the service. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a reception will not be held.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Faye E. Hardy's memory may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter as well as the Monks of New Skete through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
