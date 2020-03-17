|
Florence R. "Midge" Jones 92 a resident of Route 346 passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday morning March 12, 2020 in the company of her loving family. Services will be held at the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home on March 19, 2020 at 6pm, calling hours will precede the service from 4-6 on March 19, 2020 when the family will be present. Burial will take place at a later date in North Pownal Cemetery. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date and will be announced when scheduled. Memorial gifts may be made to the Cancer Crusaders in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. To send personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 17, 2020