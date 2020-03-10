|
ARLINGTON - Floyd John Skidmore Jr., 61, of Arlington died unexpectedly Sunday morning March 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 16, 1958 in Bennington.
Floyd loved his family, farming, his cows and deer hunting. He enjoyed having company and telling stories.
He was employed by the towns of Sandgate and Shaftsbury while operating his own company of mowing lawns and snow plowing. His 2 sons joined him and turned it into Floyd Skidmore and Sons.
Survivors include his loving wife Donna L. Skidmore of 30 years, 2 sons Justin L. Skidmore and Jeremiah J. Skidmore, a brother Phillip Richards, sisters Mary Skidmore, Frances Stevens, Annie Hale and Susan Jackson, grandchildren Dalton, Jayda and Levi, several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Floyd J. Skidmore Sr. and Alfreda Richards.
Graveside services and burial will be 3pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Arlington.
Friends may call on Friday 5pm until 7pm at the Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home, 187 North Main Street, Wallingford.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Second Chance Animal Center, 1779 VT Route 7A, Arlington, VT 05250.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 10, 2020