Frances Elizabeth Berry Horner " Betty" , 95, of Bennington passed away May 25, 2019 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Betty was born in Bennington on October 28, 1923, the daughter of the late Walter H. Berry Sr and Elizabeth Galvin, former owners of the Walloomsac Inn in Old Bennington. She attended Bennington schools graduating from Bennington High School and then earning a Bachelor's Degree from Wheelock College, and her Masters from Columbia University. She lived in Armonk, NY for many years before moving to Chapel Hill, NC, then Hanover, NH before returning to Bennington. Betty was a lifelong educator of children. She taught at the Old First Church Sunday School and operated her own nursery school in Old Bennington, a boarding school in Pennsylvania, a public school on Long Island. She spent two years teaching at the Creole Petroleum Staff School in Venezuela. For 32 years she taught for the Edgemont School System in New York, teaching primarily kindergarten and specialized first grade classes. She also taught at the Round Hill Community Church as a Sunday School teacher. Throughout her years as an educator, Betty taught many international students. Betty was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Chapter, International Women's Group, Hanover Garden Club, as well as many other organizations. She enjoyed skiing and golfing, and was an avid collector of children's picture books. Betty is survived by her sister Marjorie Lampron of Bennington, two stepsons Craig (Sandra) Horner and Jack Horner, two grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Ellwood "Woody" Horner, brother Walter H. Berry Jr., sister-in-law Martha Pratt Berry and brother-in law Armand Lampron. Funeral services for Betty will be held Friday June 7, 2019 at 11am at the Old First Church in Bennington. Interment will be in Fair Ridge Cemetery in Chappaqua, NY. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire memorial gifts in Betty's memory may be made to National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) or Delta Kappa Gamma, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Hanson Walbridge Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT 05201
Published in Bennington Banner on June 4, 2019