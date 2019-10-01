Home

Frances Elizabeth Hayes Obituary
Frances Hayes, passed away on September 27, 2019 at the Slate Valley Center in North Granville.

Frances was born on May 19, 1925 in Tinmouth, Vermont, the daughter of the late Silas and Florence (Letcher) Towne. She graduated from the Arlington High School in 1941. She married Raymond H. Hayes on February 3, 1945 and together they raised seven children. She was involved in the PTA and Girls Club of America.

Frances was predeceased by her parents, her siblings Florence Hess and Doris Cole, a grandson Joshua J. Covino and her husband Raymond. Left to cherish her memory are her seven children: Michelle Hayes, Timothy Hayes (Alice), Steven Hayes (Elizabeth), Pamela Masten (James), Kristina Foster (Walter), Raymond A. Hayes (Rebecca) and Nancy Hayes. She was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Her surviving siblings are Gladys Pike, Lucille Holton, Henry Towne, Evelyn Tobin and Harry Towne in addition to many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 5 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, NY with the Rev. Joseph Arockiasamy presiding. Friends may call from 2 PM until the time of the service. A celebration of her life will continue following the service at the VFW pavilion on North St. in Granville.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Glens Falls Hospital and High Peaks Hospice for the care and compassion extended to Frances. Memorial contributions may be made to the High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801, Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 1, 2019
