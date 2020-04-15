Home

E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Francis C. "Pete" Roy


1925 - 2020
Francis C. "Pete" Roy Obituary
Francis C. "Pete" Roy, 94, a resident of BenMont Avenue, Bennington, died peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Crescent Manor Care Centers following a long illness.

Funeral services will be held at a time to be announced following the COVID-19 restrictions.

If friends desire contributions in memory of Pete they may be given to Sacred Heart School or HIS Pantry through the office of Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201.

To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar & Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net

Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 15, 2020
