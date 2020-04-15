|
Francis C. "Pete" Roy, 94, a resident of BenMont Avenue, Bennington, died peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Crescent Manor Care Centers following a long illness.
Funeral services will be held at a time to be announced following the COVID-19 restrictions.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Pete they may be given to Sacred Heart School or HIS Pantry through the office of Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 15, 2020