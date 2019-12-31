Home

E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Franklin E. "Sonny" Monroe


1941 - 2019
Franklin E. "Sonny" Monroe
Franklin E. "Sonny" Monroe, 78, a resident of Park Street in North Bennington died Monday December 30, 2019 at his residence following a long illness.

While a sophomore in high school, Sonny worked at the Vermont Restaurant making pizzas, and by the time he graduated he was doing the ordering and working full time at the restaurant. When the restaurant closed, Sonny started working at the Blue Benn Diner which he and his wife Mary Lou purchased on Christmas Eve in 1973 and still own and operate today.

Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Friday January 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

A memorial service will be held at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday January 4, 2020 at noon.

To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 31, 2019
