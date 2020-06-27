Frederic Sharaf
1934 - 2020
Frederic Sharaf, American Composer, passed away on June 23, 2020 at the age of 85.Frederic was born on July 1st, 1934 in Brookline, MA to Louis and Mae Sharaf. He received a B.A. in Music from Cornell University in 1956 and completed his graduate work at Stanford University where he received an M.A. in Composition and Orchestration. Frederic or Fred as he was known to family and close friends will be lovingly remembered by his children: Jonathan Sharaf and his wife, Lorraine Sharaf; Megan Moore; Carter Sharaf; and Kathryn Battistella and her husband, Matt Battistella. He will also be dearly missed by his grandchildren and a lifetime of close friends, many dating back several decades. His death was preceded by that of his wife, Jane Sharaf, who he loved and adored throughout their marriage of 35 years. He was a brilliant composer who had several of his pieces published by Carl Fischer, Inc. and performed in prestigious venues worldwide. Frederic and his wife Jane, an accomplished vocalist, premiered "Three Settings of Imitations by Robert Lowell" which he had written for her. After Jane's death in 2007, Frederic sought solace in composing 19 songs dedicated to his late wife's memory. He continued to write a wide variety of music ranging from art songs to chamber works, and bluesy ballads. In addition to being an accomplished musician, Fred will be remembered as an energetic cook, effortless conversationalist, and a good humored friend who maintained warm and witty friendships with a large circle of friends. Frederic will be laid to rest alongside his wife Jane in Princeton NJ, where they raised their family. A private ceremony will be held there to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frederic's name can be made to the ASCAP Foundation at https://www.ascapfoundation.org/donate or to Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Homes, PO Box 957 Bennington, VT. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com



Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 27, 2020.
