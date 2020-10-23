Frederic Whitney Wu - known to all as Eric - died in an automobile accident on September 23, 2020, near his family home in Manchester, VT, where he had been living during the pandemic, taking college courses remotely and training for an Ironman Triathlon. He was two weeks shy of his 21st birthday.
Born and raised in New York City, Eric was a junior at Brown University, where he studied computer science, philosophy and comparative religion. He was a graduate of Saint David's School in Manhattan and Phillips Academy in Andover, MA. Eric was planning to pursue a career in public service, for which he had been in training his entire life, always selflessly reaching out to support friends and strangers alike. Summer activities in recent years included helping underprivileged teenagers; in 2017 he founded a nonprofit that offered drug counseling for high school students.
Brown University will award Eric a posthumous AB at commencement in May 2022.
Eric was a perennial honor-roll student, universally admired and recognized for his keen intellect, dedication to academics and generosity of spirit. The Saint David's Scholastic Excellence Award he received at graduation cited him as "a beacon to his classmates" and "scholar of the house." He was intensely focused, resolute and disciplined. To friends and family, he was "Extra-Mile Eric" always looking out for others. Eric was a deep thinker, reserved and humble. He exhibited sportsmanship, grace and prowess on the squash court, track and golf course. He celebrated the great outdoors through his love of long-distance running, biking, mountaineering and cruising through the Green Mountains atop his beloved Harley Davidson.
Eric's interests knew no bounds. First and foremost, he was an explorer, always seeking to push beyond the boundaries of mind and body. He spent the summer of 2019 in Tibet and Nepal, visiting monasteries, probing and embracing the tenets of Buddhism while trekking across the Himalayas to the base of Mt. Everest. He was always searching, his active mind seeking answers beyond the obvious.
Eric is survived by his parents, Douglas L. and Hope Whitney Wu of New York City and Manchester, VT; older brother Philip M. Wu; grandmothers, Seraphine C. Wu and Jane R. Whitney; uncles and aunts, Christopher and Catherine Welles and Brian and Tatania King, his extended family and countless close friends. A memorial celebration will be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Saint David's School directed to the Frederic Whitney Wu Memorial Fund. The family gratefully acknowledges the outpourings of comfort offered through remembrances of Eric and encourages sharing these stories on Legacy.com
or on Eric's Facebook Memorial.
Family, friends and indeed all who encountered Eric knew he was a quietly exceptional human being. In just 20 years, he left his mark and lived a lifetime of good. Forever young, he will be missed.