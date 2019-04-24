|
Frederick C. Harrington, 81, a resident of Furnace Brook Road in Shaftsbury, VT died Friday April 19, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born in Shaftsbury, VT September 3, 1937. He was the son of the late Robert M. and Alice L. (Frost) Harrington. Mr. Harrington received his education in Bennington.
He married the former Janet Jepson on March 24, 1956 at the North Bennington Baptist Church.
In earlier years Fred had been employed at the Water Department in Bennington. For 25 years Fred was employed at the Polygraphic Company in North Bennington. He later worked for Morse & Butler Construction and retired as head of Maintenance at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation.
He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing and ice fishing. He also enjoyed spending time at his camp in Goshen, VT. At the age of 70, Fred along with his wife Janet built their own home. Fred always liked to putter around the house. He was a member of the Eastern Star of Red Mountain Chapter #41. He was in Eastern Star for 51 years serving many stations and serving as Worthy Patron many times in his chapter, leading to Worthy Grand Patron for the State of Vermont. He was a former member of Masonic Tucker Lodge #48 of North Bennington more recently Red Mountain Lodge in Arlington and the Shriners-Cairo Temple in Rutland, VT. He was a life member of the Bennington Rural Fire Department Company 3.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Janet Harrington of Shaftsbury. A son, Darren Harrington of Shaftsbury. A daughter Melissa Galipeau of Bennington. Three granddaughters, Brittany Galipeau of Shaftsbury, Meghan Galipeau of Pownal, VT and Gabrielle Harrington of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Two great granddaughters, Aaliah Altiery of New York and Mia Struthers of Shaftsbury. A brother William Harrington of Bennington and three sisters, Marjorie Winslow and Iva Harrington of Statesville, North Carolina and Linda Remington of Bennington. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by two brothers, Robert and Edward Harrington.
The funeral will be held at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday April 27, at 1:00. The burial will take place in the family lot at Grandview Cemetery in Shaftsbury, VT.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.The Eastern Star Service will take place at 11:00a.m. and the Masonic service at 12:30p.m.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Frederick C. Harrington may be made to the through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guestbook condolences may be made atwww.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 24, 2019