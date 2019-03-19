|
Wells, Vermont - Frederick James Pulver passed away on March 11, 2019 in Rutland, Vermont after a prolonged illness.
Fred was born in Bennington, Vermont on September 24, 1925, the youngest son of William Henry and Ella May (Carey) Pulver.
Fred left high school in his junior year upon obtaining his mother's approval to enlist in the U.S. Navy and joined in fighting World War II at the age of 17.
After the end of World War II Fred married his longtime sweetheart, Eleanor on February 4, 1946 and they began building a new home for their future family in Bennington, Vermont. He and Eleanor enjoyed square dancing during these early years. At this time Fred mastered traditional woodworking skills building furniture for their home and thus began his life long career as a finish carpenter and builder.
Eleanor and Red had their eldest son James Edward in 1956 and their youngest son Timothy William in 1960. Jim and Tim were each naturally drawn by their father into building and construction. Both sons worked in the building trades with their dad from a very early age. Each son learned from their dad and grew to become registered Architects.
Fred and Eleanor were members of the Wells United Methodist Church where Fred completely rebuilt the church's belfry in 1984 - 1985. After retirement and living in Wells for a few years, they became active members of the Wells Camp of the Modern Woodmen of America.
Fred will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather; as well as a talented contractor, carpenter and woodworker.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Martha Pulver, his brother William Pulver and his wife Elaine, a brother-in-law Edward Gates and his wife Mary and a sister-in-law Joan P. Gates. Fred is survived by his wife of 73 years, Eleanor Gates Pulver, his son James Edward Pulver of Goshen, Vermont and grand-daughter Lydia Alison Pulver of Miami, Florida; his son Timothy William Pulver of Marietta, Georgia and his wife Laura Loyd Pulver and his grand-daughters Kendrick Pulver Jones and her husband Ryan of Acworth Georgia, and Christin Pulver Coffin and her husband Jon of Atlanta, Georgia; his sister-in-law Joan Gates of Wells, Vermont; his sister-in-law Barbara Bushee and her husband Henry of Wells, Vermont and his brother-in-law George Gates of South Windsor, Connecticut; in addition to many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Friends may call from 10 AM until the time of the service.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 19, 2019