Frederick L. Nutting, 88, a resident of Town Hill Road, Marlboro, passed away May 12, 2019 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital after an extended battle with cancer. Fred was born in Wells, VT on October 10, 1930 the son of the late Jack F. Nutting and Mary L. Chamberlain and attended local schools. Fred worked as a logger for decades, had his own rubbish removal service and worked at the Dover Transfer Station. Fred enjoyed logging, working on cars, metal fabrication and his International vehicles. He helped everyone out with whatever they needed. He cherished times spent with his family. The last big project he enjoyed was the restoration of a 1927 Seagrave Fire Truck with his sons, Larry and Fred. Fred is survived by his wife of 68 years Shirley Davis Nutting of Marlboro, children Mary Lazelle of Wilmington, Patricia Davis of Brattleboro, Linda Higgins of Bennington, Judy Strange of Brattleboro, and Larry Nutting of Wilmington, ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Frederick G. Nutting and sons-in-law Steve Lazelle and Bob Higgins. Funeral services for Fred will be held Friday afternoon May 17, 2019 at 2pm at Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home 44 East Main Street Wilmington, VT. Interment will follow in the family lot in Riverview Cemetery. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be held Thursday evening May 16, 2019 from 5-7pm when the family will be in attendance. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Fred's memory may be made to the Windham County Humane Society or the West Dover Fire Department c/o Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 215 Wilmington, VT 05363. To send the family personal email condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Covey-Allen and Shea Funeral Home 44 East Main Street Wilmington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on May 16, 2019