|
|
Gail C. Ouellette, 68, of Pownal, died on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington. She was born in Adams on January 4, 1952, daughter of the late Gerard and Eleanor (Caron) Ouellette. She attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams Memorial High School. She then attended the former North Adams State College. Gail worked in the food services department at Williams College for the last 35 years. Her husband George Belanger died on July 26, 2014. She is survived by her daughter Megan Belanger of Pownal; a brother Michael Ouellette of Adams; one granddaughter Adalynn T. Rose and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial will take place at a later date to be announced once current restrictions are lifted. Memorial donations may be made to Pop Cares, P.O. Box 482, Williamstown, MA 01267. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 22, 2020