Gene V. Davis 79, a resident of Tampa, FL. died following an extended illness October 1, 2019 at Advent Health Connerton in Land O Lakes, FL surrounded by family. Born August 2, 1940 in Searsburg VT, he was the son of the late George V. and Dorothy M. (Sherman) Davis.



Gene began his working career as foreman for the Route 9 expansion project in 1958 before becoming a master mason. He was a true artist at his craft. His work was featured in Architectural Digest. Additionally, he served honorably as an Auxiliary State Trooper, Chief of Police in Readsboro, VT and a deputy sheriff for the Bennington county Sheriffs Dept.



Gene loved all that nature had to offer and was most happy in those surroundings. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a dedicated horse owner for many years.



He is survived by his sons, Gene V. Jr of Arizona and Mark (Martha) Davis of North Carolina. His siblings; Christine Strzesak of Arlington, VT, Annette (Al) Magnusson of Manchester, VT, James Davis of Arlington, VT, Anita Gorski of Brattleboro, VT and Priscilla (Ron) Davis-Judson of Westminster, VT and a sister-in-law, Diane Davis of Arlington, VT. As well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gene is predeceased by his three brothers; George G., Wayne D. and Scott S. Davis.



Burial will be in the family lot in Woodford cemetery.



