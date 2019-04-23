|
Bennington, VT-Genevieve Rose Leone, 94, of Bennington, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her residence.
Gen was born October 26, 1924 in Seneca Falls, NY and was the daughter of the late Conrad and Rose (Bouslack) Sabatini.
Gen received her high school diploma from Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls, NY. She earned her BA from SUNY Albany and her MS in mathematics from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. While at the University of Illinois, Gen was inducted into the Illinois chapter of the Society of Sigma XI.
She taught high school in Homer, NY and Johnstown, NY and later at St. Mary's Academy in Hoosick Falls at the elementary level.
Gen loved playing golf, reading and playing bridge. She served on the board of the Cambridge Public Library for many years. In addition, she served as the Chairperson of the United Way and as a lector at St. Patrick's Church, assisted with voter registration and volunteered, along with her husband, James, for the Meals on Wheels program.
Gen was predeceased by her parents, her husband, James Leone and by her sisters, Lenora Gorfinkel, Lorraine Janke and Rose Marie Giovannetti.
She is survived by her sister, Donna (Claude) Palczak of Amsterdam, NY and her children, RoseMarie (Ron) Winiewicz of Bethesda, MD, MaryFrances (Joseph) Charbonneau of Manchester Center, VT, Genevieve Leone of Shanghai, China, Vincent (Eileen Denue) Leone of Mountain View, CA and Blaise (Sandra) Leone of Satellite Beach, FL.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Austin (Erin) Charbonneau, Aidan (Autumn Bucchieri) Charbonneau, Marco Leone, Marisa Leone, Ezekiel Leone, Victoria (Efren) Rosario, Valerie Leone and great grandchildren, Sophia, Angel, Kayden and Ryder James, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A mass in Gen's memory will be said at 4:00 pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church, 17 South Park St., Cambridge.
Interment will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.
Arrangements are with Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, Cambridge. Donations in Gen's name can be made to your local hospice agency or local public library.
