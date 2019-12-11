|
George Garry Davis, Sr., 74, a resident of Center Lane, passed away December 7, 2019 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. George was born in Dunnville, VT on July 29, 1945 the son of the late George V. and Dorothea Marjorie Sherman Davis. He received his early education in Woodford schools and graduated from Bennington High School, class of 1964. George worked for Warren Wire in Pownal, VT and Cushman Manufacturing. He was a self employed carpenter and worked heavy Construction with his father who owned George V. Davis and Sons. He owned Davis excavating and Aqua waste Septic Service. He purchased gold and silver and also owned and operated Davis Antiques. George was a hard working man who passed on that work ethic to his children who worked with him in business. George is survived by his wife of 55 years Diana Burgess Davis whom he married in Bennington on October 23, 1964, his children Jeffrey Davis and his wife Julie of Woodford, George Davis, Jr. and his wife Rey of Ghent, NY, Melissa Davis of Florida and Alecia Davis of Springfield, VT, his brother James Davis of Arlington, VT, sisters Christine Strzesak of Arlington, Anita Gorsky-Davis of Brattleboro, VT, Annette Magnusson and her husband Albert of Dorset and Pricilla Judson and her husband Ron of Brattleboro, grandchildren Levi, Jeffrey, Jr., Emily, Joshua, Dominique, Artemesia and Seraphina and his great grandchildren Ender and Alice. He was preceded in death by his brother Gene Davis. Funeral services for George will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 at 2pm at Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street in Bennington. There are no visiting hours. Interment will be in the spring in the family lot in Woodford Cemetery. If friends desire, memorial gifts in George's memory may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, c/o Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201.
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 11, 2019