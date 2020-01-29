Home

Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
George L. French


1938 - 2020
George L. French Obituary
Mr. George L. French 81, a resident of Crescent Boulevard passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday evening January 26, 2020. A service to celebrate the life of George will be held at the Second Congregational Church on Saturday February 1 at 11am, a memorial reception will follow in Webster Hall. Memorial gifts may be made to the SVMC Cancer Crusaders or the Second Congregational Church in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. To send personal condolences visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 29, 2020
