|
|
Georgianna Carter, 92, a resident of Lever Road in North Bennington, VT died Tuesday February 26, 2019 at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY following a brief illness.
She was born in Manchester, VT May 18, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Lena (Sweet) Bruso.
Georgianna married Francis Carter at Saint Francis de Sales Church in Bennington on April 21, 1946. Francis died on November 29, 1994.
For 35 years Georgianna was employed at the Thompson Manufacturing Company in Bennington.
Survivors include two daughters, Beverly Durkee of Bennington, VT and Elizabeth Baker of North Bennington VT. Five grandchildren Layton Durkee Jr.and Jenifer of North Bennington, Ginger North and Jeff Jennings of Bennington, Stephen Durkee and Kayla Loveland of North Bennington, Francis and Jenny Carter Jr. of Pownal and Melissa and Scott Hunt of Winooski VT. eleven great grandchildren, Brittany (Durkee) Drayton, Brieana Durkee,Eric North, Marissa North,B.J. Baker, Ashley Baker, Scott Hunt, Cynthia Hunt, Brett Carter, Savanah Carter, and Tanner Durkee. She has 3 Great-great grandchildren Olivia Duffany, Jadhyn Wells and Anthony Wells. She was pre-deceased by a son Francis Carter and a granddaughter Cynthia Baker.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Saturday March 2, at 10:30 a.m. and then from Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Church at 11:00 a.m. where the liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered. The burial will follow in the family lot in Park Lawn Cemetery.
If friends desire contributions in memory ofGeorgianna Carter may be made to the Shriners Hospital through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 28, 2019