North Pownal, VT.
Gerald L. Lubeck died on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was 77 years old.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Sandra, brothers Stanley, Dale, Jeffrey and sister Karin.
He was an artist whose specialty was realism. He loved to paint Vermont landscapes and animals but, would also paint any subject matter that he found interesting. His full biography and photos of his work can be seen at the Tilting at Windmills gallery website (www.tilting.com). He enjoyed playing bingo and going to the movies. He had a wry sense of humor and like to wear tee shirts with fun characters like Mickey Mouse. He had many with funny saying such as: "in memory of when I cared" "Sarcastic comment loading" His newest for the holiday season was-"This year instead of gifts I am giving everyone my opinion"
He was a medic in the US Army in Vietnam. He lived the last couple of months of his life under care at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington. There will be no funeral service as he donated his body to the Albany Medical school.
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 3, 2020