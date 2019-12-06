Home

Gerry A. Surdam Obituary
Gerry A. Surdam, 60, passed away on December 4th, at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, VT. He resided on Bovie Hill Road.

Gerry was born on April 1, 1959, in Bennington, VT, son of the late Leo and Carolyn (Bornt) Surdam. He graduated from Hoosick Falls Central School. Gerry was employed at Vishay in Bennington, VT, as a shipping manager. He enjoyed photography, was a avid Buffalo Bills fan, playing poker with friends, all sports, and vacations to Florida. He especially enjoyed time spent with his granddaughter, Amelia, family and his french bulldog Chester.

Survivors include his daughters Tara DeCicco (Nicholas) of Troy, NY, Alyssa Surdam of Buffalo, NY, sister Shirley White (Bill) of Sarasota, FL, brother Leo Surdam (Debbie) of Hoosick Falls and his granddaughter Amelia.

Funeral services will be Saturday December 7th at 4:00 pm, from the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 pm until the start of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the EC Memorial Fund through the funeral home.
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 6, 2019
