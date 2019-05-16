|
Gib "Gibby" Gibbons, 74, a former resident of Elm Street in Hoosick Falls, New York died Saturday May 11, 2019 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington following a long illness.
She was born in Hoosick Falls, New York May 13, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Arthur W. and Mary E. (Young) Gibbons. Gib received her education in the Hoosick Falls schools.
In earlier years Gib was employed at the Shea Furniture Company and later at Bennington Pottery until the time of her retirement.
Gib's favorite past time was just hanging out with her friends.
Survivors include three sisters, Mary Caron of Clarendon, VT, Barbara Ruggles of Hoosick Falls, NY and Patricia Young of Cambridge, NY and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was pre-deceased by five brothers, Ralph, Robert, Aaron Sr., Arthur and Leslie Gibbons.
At Gib's request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
A graveside committal service will be held on Monday May 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Gib "Gibby" Gibbons may be made to the through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on May 16, 2019