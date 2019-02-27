Home

Gladys M. Prouty Obituary
Gladys M. Prouty, 92, a resident of Kirby Hollow Road, passed away Tuesday February 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. At the request of the family funeral services will be private. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Gladys memory may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 27, 2019
