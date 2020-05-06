Always the life of the party, Gladys went home to Jesus surrounded by the laughter and singing of her family on May 2, 2020 from her home in East Arlington, Vermont. Gladys was born on May 21, 1928 in Granville, New York to Silas and Florence (Letcher) Towne, and moved to Arlington when she was five. She was a 1945 graduate of Arlington High School, and a 1947 graduate of Saint Joseph's Business College in Bennington.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Darlene, her husband Casper Allen Pike, her sisters Florence Hess, Doris Cole Marciano and Francis Hayes. She is survived by sisters Lucille Holton and Evelyn Tobin, and brothers Henry (Dawn) Towne and Harry Towne. She leaves nine children - Linda (Robert) Crosby, Sam (Cindy) Pike, Betsy Duffy, Jim (Margaret) Pike, Ed (Brenda) Pike, Charlie Pike, Susan (Joe) Gervais, Jenny (Jeff) Gould, and Mike (Roberta) Pike, along with twenty-five grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was always a great encourager and cheerleader for her many grandchildren and loved when one of them would catch her a fresh trout for dinner. One grandchild wrote for her 75th Birthday that "Grandma was like a dessert - everyone can't wait for it, and it's always sweet."
Gladys was a long-term resident of East Arlington, where she was the Postmaster for many years. She was a member of the American Legion Woman's Auxiliary. Her home was a place of love, always having an extra dinner plate available for friends and neighbors. She was an avid reader, loved puzzles, word searches, and games. She was a long time Red Sox fan and loved her Hallmark movies. She had a great sense of humor that lives on through her children.
Gladys was a woman of faith with a great love for Jesus and the Word of God. She attended Saint Margaret Mary Church in Arlington for many years. Proverbs 31:28 - Her children arise and call her blessed.
Gladys loved Arlington and was a strong supporter of her community. Donations in her memory may be made to the Arlington Food Shelf, Helping Hand, the Arlington Rescue Squad and the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department. The family will announce when services will be held.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in The Manchester Journal on May 6, 2020.