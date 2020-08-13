1/1
Glenn Gershaneck
1947 - 2020
Glenn Gershaneck lost his battle with early-onset Alzheimer's on Aug. 10, 2020. A longtime resident of Montpelier, he died at Woodstock Terrace, his home since 2018, with his wife of 42 years by his side.

He was born in Washington, DC, on Oct. 6, 1947, to Viola (Keeler) and Harold Gershaneck. He was raised in DC and Bennington, VT, his mother's hometown. He graduated from "Benn High" in 1965 and Castleton State College in 1969 with a degree in history.

Glenn had a diverse and rich work life, first in journalism and later in government - with forays into other sectors. Each benefited from his love of minutia and outstanding writing. A brilliant and curious mind made him a quick study in every job he held, enabling him to thrive in disparate professional universes.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Irene Racz; his children, Trina and "Nate" Gershaneck (Mia Metivier); his stepmother, Bette Gershaneck; a sister and two brothers; sisters-in-law; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, a sister, and a brother.

Donations in Glenn's memory may be made to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England or your local affiliate, the Alzheimer's Association, or the Terrace Communities Foundation (terracecommunities.com/about-us).

A celebration of his life will be scheduled when it's safe to gather. Send memories or notes to 12 Mountainview Street, Montpelier, VT 05602.

Complete obituary is at csnh.tributes.com/obituary/read/Glenn-M.-Gershaneck-108492788.

Published in The Bennington Banner on Aug. 13, 2020.
