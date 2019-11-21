|
|
Gloria Jean Sheldon, 72, a resident of Arlington, VT, passed away November 17, 2019 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center surrounded by her family. At the request of the family there are no formal funeral services at this time. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel Historic Route 7A, Arlington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 21, 2019