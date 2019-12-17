Home

Gordon F. Muckle Jr.


1949 - 2019
Gordon F. Muckle Jr. Obituary
Gordon 1949 - F. 2019 Muckle, Jr. Gordon F. Muckle Jr., 70, a resident of Center Street in Bennington, VT died unexpectedly Monday December 16, 2019 at his residence.

At Mr. Muckle's request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

The family would like to receive relatives and friends at their home, 14 Center Street, in Bennington on Sunday December 22, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 17, 2019
