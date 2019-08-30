|
|
Gunther K.W. Pagel, 96, passed away on Tuesday August 27th, at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy, NY. He was the husband of the late Irene Pagel. Gunther served in the United States Army during WW II, attaining the rank of Staff Sargent. He served as the Rector at the All Saint's Episcopal Church in Hoosick, NY for several years.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday September 3rd, at 10:00 am from the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Burial will follow the service at Hoosick Rural Cemetery, Hoosick, NY. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Hour Radio Program through the funeral home.
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 30, 2019