Hannah Maree Keyes, 28, of Winooski and formerly of Arlington, passed away on Friday, November 1st at her home. Hannah was born on June 6, 1991 in Bennington, VT to Keith and Gayle (Wright) Keyes of Arlington. Hannah graduated from Arlington Memorial High School in 2010 and went on to attend Southern Vermont College. In her younger years, Hannah enjoyed her summers spent at Camp Ondawa in Sunderland, VT. First as a camper, then as a CIT and finally a counselor. While in high school, Hannah enjoyed playing softball, singing in the school chorus and participating on the dance team.
Hannah began the greatest adventure of her life on the day she gave birth to her first daughter, Ella, on January 11, 2015. It continued when her youngest daughter, Aliya, was born on August 29, 2016. She was a loving caregiver for both her Grandmother and her Mother prior to moving on to Brookdale Filmore Pond where she carried her passion for care giving with her. In March of 2019, Hannah moved to Winooski, VT and continued her career as a much-loved caregiver at The Arbors at Shelburne where she quickly bonded with not just the residents, but many of her coworkers as well.
Hannah followed in her parents footsteps, having a great appreciation for music and was blessed with a beautiful singing voice. She had terrible stage fright, but in the safe company of family and friends, she loved to treat us to a lyric or two, followed by a sweet smile of happiness.
Hannah is survived by her children, Ella and Aliya, her mother, Gayle Keyes of Bennington, Grandfather Larry Keyes of North Bennington, brother Jamie Paustian and his wife Susan, of Arlington, sister Jill Lampron and her husband Mike, of Essex Junction, sister Melissa Squires and her significant other Todd West, of Manchester Center, brother Chad Paustian and his wife Ashley of Bennington, brother Marshall Keyes and his significant other Clea Beriau of Fall River, MA, brother Paul Keyes and his significant other Erin Newhouse, of Averill Park, NY. Hannah is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Keith Keyes, her paternal grandmother, Sandra Keyes, and her maternal grandmother, Doris Wright.
Hannah was a hard working, devoted mother to her two daughters who each carry traits that will always remind her loved ones of Hannah. She will live on through them both.
Funeral services for Hannah will be held on Saturday, November 16th at the Chapel on the Green in West Arlington. The service will begin at 1 pm with the family greeting early arrivals at noon. All are invited to gather at the American Legion Post 69 in Arlington afterward for refreshments and time to share memories of Hannah. Memorial contributions in Hannah's memory can be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/hannah039s-girls
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 9, 2019