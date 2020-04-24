Home

E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Harold E. "Andy" Andrew


1926 - 2020
Harold E. "Andy" Andrew Obituary
Harold E. "Andy" Andrew, 93, a resident of Coolidge Ave. in Bennington died peacefully Tuesday April 21, 2020 at the Rivers Edge Community Care Home in Bennington where he resided for the last five years.

He was born in Burlington, Vermont October 13, 1926. He was the son of the late Harold W. and Beatrice (Sourdiffe) Andrew. Andy received his education in Bennington and attended the former Saint Joseph's Business College. Mr. Andrew was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran having served from 1952 to 1958.

Andy married the former Marian Bohne on December 25, 1963. Mrs. Andrew died January 16, 2019.

In earlier years Mr. Andrew was employed at the BenMont Paper Company. He later was employed as a Mutual Clerk at the Green Mountain Race Track in Pownal, VT until the closure of the racetrack. Mr. Andrew was an Army Supply Technician with the Vermont National Guard in Bennington for twenty-six years. He was called back to active duty during Desert Storm to assist families in Vermont who had service personnel stationed in the Persian Gulf.

Mr. Andrew was a member of the Green Mountain Christian Center in Bennington. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.

Survivors include a son Donald R. Andrew and his wife Sylvia of Bennington. Three grandchildren, Robert B. Andrew, Morgan K. Andrew and Jason G. Bushee. Three great grandchildren, Sara J. Andrew, Mariah A. Andrew and Alli D. Andrew. Along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by a son Robert J. Andrew, a grandson Mark Andrew and a step-sister Eva E. Hunt.

Due to the Covid-19 situation there will be calling hours or funeral services at this time.

The burial will take place in the family lot at the Berlin Baptist Cemetery in Berlin, NY.

If friends desire contributions in memory of Harold E. "Andy" Andrew may be made to the Green Mountain Christian Center through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 24, 2020
