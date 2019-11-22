Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Barney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold J. Barney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold J. Barney Obituary
Harold J. Barney, 76, a resident of Main St. in Pownal, VT died Tuesday November 19, 2019 at his residence following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Monday November 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Monday from noon until the time of the service.

The burial will follow the service in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington.

To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -