Harold J. Barney, 76, a resident of Main St. in Pownal, VT died Tuesday November 19, 2019 at his residence following a brief illness.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Monday November 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Monday from noon until the time of the service.
The burial will follow the service in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington.
To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 22, 2019