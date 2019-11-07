|
|
Harry James
Eastman - Passed away Saturday November 2 at the age of 93. Harry was born in Bennington, VT on March 21, 1926. He was the Son of Rose Squires and Walter Eastman. He enlisted in WWII in 1943 where he was an Automotive Mechanic/ Electrician. He was assigned to Oberpfaffenhefen air station in Germany where he served under General Patton. He filled in as a belly gunner on the B24 Liberator where they bombed Iwo Jima in 1945. Harry holds the Metal of Rifle, good conduct, gunnery and flight wings. A true American Hero.
Harry Married Lorraine Noble Eastman in 1957. He Owned and Operated his Automotive repair garage for many years. He worked with The Bennington Boys Program and trained area youth to repair cars. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, VFW and the Elks. He was an Avid Dale Earnhardt fan, enjoyed riding his bicycle, dancing and enjoyed life to its fullest. He retired in 1985 and moved to Dunedin, FL.
He leaves behind 2 daughters, Michelle (Eric) Ballard of Dunedin, Fl and Sandy Aparicio of Las Vegas, NV. 4 Grandsons, Britton (Rachael) Ballard and Quade Ballard of Orlando, FL, Joshua Ballard of Cedar Rapids, IA. And Christopher Hayder of Las Vegas, NV. He has 4 great grandsons.
He was a great man and loved by all!
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 7, 2019