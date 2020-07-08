1/
Harvey A. Bruneau
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harvey Arthur Bruneau, 89, passed away at Bennington Health and Rehab on Thursday July 2, 2020.

Born in Winooski, VT on August 5, 1930, he was the son of the late Arthur and Anna Bruneau.

Harvey worked at the former H.E. Bradford Company for many years; a job he was very proud of and really enjoyed. He also worked at K and H Corrugated Case Corp.

Harvey enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He was proud of the fact he taught himself to play the accordion.

Later in life, Harvey spent much of his time at Bennington Project Independence. He considered everyone there his second family. On occasion, he would play his accordion. He enjoyed singing, dancing, and playing cards with his friends.

Harvey was a kind man and made everyone smile. He had no biological children, but sponsored many children through Child Fund for several years.

Harvey was predeceased in death by his older brother, Albert. He leaves behind a close friend Linda Morris, who adopted his cat, Tiger; several nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his Aunt Thelma and Rolande.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no calling hours.

Private committal services will take place at the convenience of the family at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington.

Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved