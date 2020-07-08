Harvey Arthur Bruneau, 89, passed away at Bennington Health and Rehab on Thursday July 2, 2020.
Born in Winooski, VT on August 5, 1930, he was the son of the late Arthur and Anna Bruneau.
Harvey worked at the former H.E. Bradford Company for many years; a job he was very proud of and really enjoyed. He also worked at K and H Corrugated Case Corp.
Harvey enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He was proud of the fact he taught himself to play the accordion.
Later in life, Harvey spent much of his time at Bennington Project Independence. He considered everyone there his second family. On occasion, he would play his accordion. He enjoyed singing, dancing, and playing cards with his friends.
Harvey was a kind man and made everyone smile. He had no biological children, but sponsored many children through Child Fund for several years.
Harvey was predeceased in death by his older brother, Albert. He leaves behind a close friend Linda Morris, who adopted his cat, Tiger; several nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his Aunt Thelma and Rolande.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no calling hours.
Private committal services will take place at the convenience of the family at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington.
