Hazel Mae (LeBarron) Pacheco, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Vermont Veterans Home, in Bennington, Vermont.
Hazel was born on September 6, 1934, in The Town of Jackson, New York, daughter of the late Clinton and Ella (Starr) LeBarron. Hazel served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1955, receiving the National Defense Service Medal. After her time in the service, she was proudly employed as an L.P.N. at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany, New York. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, shopping for a good deal, and being active at the Veterans' Home, where she was the treasurer of the Resident Council. Hazel will be remembered as being family-oriented. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren, being sure to always have treats available.
Survivors include her daughter Pam Elizabeth Pacheco, four sons; Miguel III (Rita), Glenn A. "Tony" (Heidi), Gerald P. (Michele) and Todd P. (Lynn) Pacheco, two sisters; Mary Pacheco and Bertha Rogers, five brothers Roland, William, Gerald, Walter, and Irving LeBarron, sixteen Grandchildren and nine Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers Roger and Arthur LeBarron.
The funeral service will be held at the Mahar Funeral Home, located at 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY on Wednesday October 16, at 11:30 am. Burial will be at the G.B.H.S Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY at 1:30 pm. There will be a reception immediately following at the in Greenwich.
Relatives and friends may call at the Mahar and Sons Funeral Home, on Wednesday October 16 from 10:00 am until the start of the funeral service. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Vermont Veterans Home, through Mahar and Sons in Hoosick Falls.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 15, 2019