Helen C. Restino, 88, passed away on Wednesday, January 15th at the Danforth Adult Care Center in Hoosick Falls. Helen was the wife of the late Honorable Thomas G. Restino Sr., who died in 2013.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, January 18th at 10:00 am, from the First United Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls.
Relatives and friends may call at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls on Friday, January 17th, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Immaculate Conception Building Fund, or the American Diabetes Association through the funeral home. A complete obituary can be viewed at maharfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 16, 2020