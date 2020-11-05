Helen Frances (Strope) Sweet, passed away on November 2, 2020 at the Kingsway Nursing Home in Schenectady, New York. Helen was the widow of the late Winchell Haswell Sweet, she resided at the Wood Park Apartments in Hoosick Falls, until recently residing with her daughter.



Helen was born on November 18, 1925 in Troy, New York, the daughter of the late Arthur Clyde Strope and Frances Clara O'Brien. Helen was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School and the Troy Business College where she worked until her marriage when she moved to Hoosick Falls. Helen was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Church, the Catholic Daughters, the Village Crafters of Hoosick Falls and the Farm and Garden Club of Cambridge, NY.



Survivors include her two daughters Sharon Plaske (Len), Sheila Musco (Anthony), a grandson Anthony Musco, Jr., step granddaughter Lisa Motto. Helen was predeceased by two brothers Arthur Strope, John Philip Strope (Lilly).



Funeral services will be Saturday, November 7, at 11:00 AM from the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Burial will follow at the Center White Creek Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Masks are required and social distancing regulations will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church or the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad through the funeral home.



